Tension-free vaginal tape found effective for treating urinary incontinence

Long-term results from a BJU International study indicate that tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) may be a highly effective and safe option for certain patients with urinary incontinence.

In TVT surgery, a mesh tape is placed under the urethra to keep it in its normal position, so that when a person coughs or moves suddenly, the urethra can remain closed with no accidental release of urine.

At 17 years after surgery, 41 of 46 women (89.1%) who underwent TVT implantation declared themselves cured. Similarly, 42 of the 46 women (91.4%) were objectively cured, as determined by clinical tests.

