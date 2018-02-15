NCDR annual conference highlights the power of clinical data

The American College of Cardiology's NCDR Annual Conference begins on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Orlando. The conference brings together registry professionals, quality improvement professionals, physicians and administrators involved in the NCDR suite of cardiovascular data registries.

"In a quality-based health care system, you need to think about delivering the right care for the right patient at the right time," said Frederick A. Masoudi, MD, MSPH, FACC, chair of the NCDR Management Board. "Registries like NCDR allow us to measure the quality of the care we deliver and support quality improvement. NCDR.18 brings registry participants together to learn best practices from leading experts and, most importantly, one another."

Each year NCDR participants submit abstracts detailing quality improvement projects, education approaches, innovative processes and research. This year two abstracts were selected for oral presentation during a general session at NCDR.18. The following abstracts are a selection of the posters being presented. To receive embargoed copies of these abstracts, see a full list of posters being presented or to speak to study authors, contact Katie Glenn at kglenn@acc.org. All posters are embargoed until Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET.

Improving Defect Free Care Compliance by Increasing the Percentage of Patients That Receive Required Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation Consult upon Discharge (oral presentation)

Outcomes Registry Reports: Synthesizing Data to Improve Cardiovascular Care (oral presentation)

A Change in Cardiac Rehabilitation Referral Process Leveraging Staff Engagement and Electronic Medical Record Technology Increases Referral Rates Among Patients with Ischemic Heart Disease

Meds to Beds: Success for Cardiac Patients in Rural Areas

Led by multidisciplinary teams made up of front-line registry participants, physicians and ACC staff, attendees will receive updates on new and developing NCDR programs, work on strategies to prepare for future enhancements to the registries, see real world examples of NCDR participants improving patient care and outcomes, and learn how stakeholders are using NCDR data for decision making purposes.

Douglas B. Fridsma, MD, PhD, this year's Ralph G. Brindis Keynote speaker, will discuss "Interoperability: A Promise Kept (or not) to Transform Healthcare." Fridsma is the president and chief executive officer of the American Medical Informatics Association.

###

The American College of Cardiology is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team. The mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College operates national registries to measure and improve care, offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions, provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research and bestows credentials upon cardiovascular specialists who meet stringent qualifications. For more, visit acc.org.