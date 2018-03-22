The explosive consequences of cow burps (video)

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 -- Cows burp up more gas than you might think possible when they're digesting grass. Most of that gas is methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which is bad news for the planet. This video from Reactions explains why the chemistry of cow guts is such a busy area of study: https:/ / youtu. be/ MnRFUSGz_ZM .

