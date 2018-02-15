Special Focus Issue of Therapeutic Delivery on the current status and opportunities for nanotechnolo

The Future Science Group (FSG) published journal, Therapeutic Delivery, today announced the release of its Special Focus Issue, which offers readers of the journal an insight into some of the recent developments, unanswered questions and future potential of nanotechnology in drug delivery.

This issue was guest edited by Rinti Banerjee (Indian Institute of technology Bombay, India) who stated in the issue's foreword: "A collection of articles including experimental papers, reviews and editorials have been invited from experts in the field to cover a wide range of subtopics of importance. These address emerging concepts and the recent advances in addressing important issues, allowing us to gain perspective on the current status and the future growth and success of the field." She continues: "It is hoped that this special issue will provide a glimpse into the multifaceted aspects of nanotechnology in drug delivery and emphasize the key aspects of this multidisciplinary field."

Highlights from the issue include a variety of review articles discussing a range of emerging platforms and their opportunities in this exciting field, including lipoprotein nanoparticles, and nanoscale biomachines such as micro- and nanomotors. In addition, the important issue of the translation of nanotechnology for clinical applications is also discussed.

Hannah Makin, Commissioning Editor for Therapeutic Delivery commented: "We are delighted to publish this Special Focus Issue, which aims to emphasise the importance and challenges facing this exciting field in drug delivery. We hope that this issue inspires researchers to contribute further to the successes in this multidisciplinary field and work towards overcoming the obstacles that stand in the way of the translation of nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems for clinical applications."

