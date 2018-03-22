Alexandria, VA, USA - At the 47th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR), held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), Hailey Taylor, University of California, San Francisco, presented an oral session titled "Oral Microbiome and Anthropometry Changes Following Caries Arrest Using Silver-Nitrate/Fluoride-Varnish." The AADR/CADR Annual Meeting is in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA from March 21-24, 2018.

While studies have evaluated silver-fluoride combinations to arrest tooth decay, there is minimal information regarding the dental microbiome after intraoral silver use. Similarly, studies have evaluated the relationship between caries burden and anthropometric status, but the evidence is inconsistent.

"Our study aimed to evaluate changes in decayed tooth surfaces treated with silver-nitratefluoride-varnish (SNFV) over one year. We assessed associations between tooth decay and anthropometry both cross-sectionally and over time, and we compared the microflora of children treated and not treated with SNFV," said Taylor.

SNFV was applied to carious lesions in children ages 2-14 in rural Ghana and tooth surfaces were reassessed 12 months after application.

At baseline, 37% of children had ?1 decayed tooth surface. At 12 months, 69% of baseline decayed surfaces were arrested, and 47% of children with baseline decay were free of active lesions. No meaningful association was found between baseline decay status and baseline anthropometry, nor change in height for-age and decay reduction.

The correlation between change in BMI-for-age and decay reduction was weak but statistically significant, and the bacterial ribosomal gene sequencing showed minimal differences in microbial abundances between children treated and not treated with SNFV, except children whose decay continued after treatment had significantly higher levels of S. mutans and Propionibacterium.

In this population, baseline tooth decay was not associated with baseline anthropometry, but reduction in decay was weakly associated with BMI-for-age increase. Treatment with SNFV reduced decay considerably and without differences in the natural microbiome 12 months after application.

