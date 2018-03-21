Alexandria, VA, USA - The 47th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR), held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), featured a symposium sponsored by the American Dental Association (ADA) titled "Transforming Oral Health Through Science and Evidence-based Practice." The AADR/CADR Annual Meeting is in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA from March 21-24, 2018.

How can we transform oral health research and do research that better meets the needs of dental patients and clinicians? This symposium features clinical and scientific perspectives on topics such as building a stronger oral health research infrastructure through improved advocacy, institutional support and funding from federal agencies. There will also be a focus on investigating ways to "change the narrative" for oral health research advocacy which will provide faculty and clinicians with the tools to build research capacity and obtain long-term financial support for conducting research that addresses the most impactful oral diseases faced by the U.S. population (e.g., dental caries, periodontal disease, oral cancer).

"The ADA Council on Scientific Affairs is pleased to present on such important topics," said Marcelo Araujo, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., ADA Science Institute vice president and session moderator. "We are dedicated to advancing oral health through research and look to support the next wave of research to improve patient outcomes."

The speakers and topics of the symposium were "Building the Oral Health Research Pipeline to Measure and Improve Treatment Outcomes" by Steven Offenbacher, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, "Precision, Risk-based Caries Management" by Margherita Fontana, University of Michigan Department of Cariology, Restorative Sciences and Endodontics, Ann Arbor, "Improving Evaluation of Potentially Malignant Disorders in the Oral Cavity" by Lauren Patton, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill and "Closing the Gap Between Oral Health Research and Evidence-based Practice" by Robert Weyant, University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Pa. The session moderator is Marcelo Araujo, American Dental Association Science Institute, Chicago, Ill.

