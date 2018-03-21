Alexandria, VA, USA - The 47th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR), held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), featured a symposium titled "Three-dimensional Printing and Bioprinting for Tissue Engineering." The AADR/CADR Annual Meeting is in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA from March 21-24, 2018.
Dental, oral and craniofacial tissues are complex structures requiring simultaneous regeneration of various tissues. This, in turn, causes major limitations in relation to conventional regenerative procedures.
3-D printing technologies have been introduced into both clinical dentistry and dental/craniofacial research with claims to eliminate these limitations. This symposium aims to review current developments and challenges in research related to 3-D printing and bioprinting technologies for regeneration of dental, craniofacial and oral structures.
The symposium featured the topics "Guided Self-assembly and Coding of Three-dimensional Living Architectures" by Utkan Demirci, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, Calif., "3D-printing Constructs for Treatment of Critically-Sized Oral and Craniofacial Defects" by Lobat Tayebi, Marquette University School of Dentistry, Milwaukee, Wis., "Geometric Controls of Periodontal Tissue Regeneration Using 3-D Printing Technology" by Chan Ho Park, Seoul National University Dental Research Institute, Republic of Korea and "3-D Printing Technology for Periodontal/Peri-implant Regeneration" by Sophia Pilipchuk, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.
###
The symposium was held on Wednesday, March 21 at 3:15 p.m. in Grand Ballroom G of the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA.
About the American Association for Dental Research
The American Association for Dental Research (AADR), headquartered in Alexandria, Va., is a nonprofit organization with over 3,400 members in the United States. Its mission is: (1) to advance research and increase knowledge for the improvement of oral health; (2) to support and represent the oral health research community; and (3) to facilitate the communication and application of research findings. AADR is the largest Division of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR). To learn more about the AADR, visit http://www.