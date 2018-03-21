Alexandria, VA, USA - The 47th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR), held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), featured a symposium titled "Three-dimensional Printing and Bioprinting for Tissue Engineering." The AADR/CADR Annual Meeting is in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA from March 21-24, 2018.

Dental, oral and craniofacial tissues are complex structures requiring simultaneous regeneration of various tissues. This, in turn, causes major limitations in relation to conventional regenerative procedures.

3-D printing technologies have been introduced into both clinical dentistry and dental/craniofacial research with claims to eliminate these limitations. This symposium aims to review current developments and challenges in research related to 3-D printing and bioprinting technologies for regeneration of dental, craniofacial and oral structures.

The symposium featured the topics "Guided Self-assembly and Coding of Three-dimensional Living Architectures" by Utkan Demirci, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, Calif., "3D-printing Constructs for Treatment of Critically-Sized Oral and Craniofacial Defects" by Lobat Tayebi, Marquette University School of Dentistry, Milwaukee, Wis., "Geometric Controls of Periodontal Tissue Regeneration Using 3-D Printing Technology" by Chan Ho Park, Seoul National University Dental Research Institute, Republic of Korea and "3-D Printing Technology for Periodontal/Peri-implant Regeneration" by Sophia Pilipchuk, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

