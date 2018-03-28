Is there association between weight-loss surgery, change in relationships?

Bottom Line: Weight-loss surgery was associated with relationship changes for patients.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Weight-loss (bariatric) surgery is a life-changing treatment for patients with severe obesity, but little is known about its association with their interpersonal relationships.

Who and When: Participants in two Swedish studies: 1,958 patients who had bariatric surgery compared with 1,912 obese individuals who did not, and 29,234 patients who had gastric bypass surgery compared with 283,748 individuals in general population; data analysis done from June 2016 to December 2017

What (Study Measures): Changes in relationship status after bariatric surgery

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Per-Arne Svensson, Ph.D., University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden and coauthors

Study Limitations: The study only included people living in Sweden and whether the results can be generalized to other countries and cultures is unknown.

