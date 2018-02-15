Wide variation found among US counties for death from alcohol and drug use, suicide and interpersonal violence

Bottom Line: Deaths from alcohol and drug use disorders, self-harm and interpersonal violence varied widely among U.S counties.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Substance use disorders and intentional injuries are causes of premature death and disability in the United States. Understanding how mortality rates vary at a local level is important for developing effective public health and policy responses.

Who and When: About 2.8 million deaths between 1980 and 2014 in the United States due to substance use disorders (alcohol and drug) and intentional injuries (self-harm and interpersonal violence)

What (Study Measures): County of residence (exposure); mortality rates by U.S. county from 3,110 counties due to alcohol and drug use disorders, self-harm and interpersonal violence (outcomes)

Authors: Christopher J. L. Murray, M.D., D.Phil., Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, Seattle, and coauthors

Study Limitation: Data are subject to error.

Study Conclusions: These findings may help inform efforts at prevention, diagnosis and treatment to improve health and reduce inequalities.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.0900)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

