Cardiovascular disease and multimorbidity: More from the special issue of PLOS Medicine

This week, publication of a Special Issue on cardiovascular disease (CVD) and multimorbidity continues in PLOS Medicine, advised by guest editors Carolyn S. P. Lam, National Heart Centre and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, Kazem Rahimi, The George Institute for Global Health, University of Oxford, UK, and Steven Steinhubl, Scripps Translational Science Institute, USA.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's demands. Multimorbidity, commonly defined as the presence of two or more chronic medical conditions in an individual, is very common in patients with heart failure. Two research articles this week focus on how multimorbidity patterns in patients with heart failure are linked to health outcomes.

In the first study, Claire Lawson of the University of Leicester, UK, and colleagues use data from 10,575 patients in the Swedish Heart Failure Registry to examine associations between different comorbidities, symptoms, and patient-rated health. They found that non-cardiovascular comorbidities were associated with higher overall symptom burden and more severe symptoms than cardiovascular comorbidities, with anxiety or depression having the strongest association with functional limitations (odds ratio [OR] 10.03, Confidence Interval 5.16 to 19.50) and patient-rated health score (mean difference -18.68, CI -23.22 to -14.14). The predominant symptoms associated with worse health in those with cardiovascular comorbidities were pain and anxiety, whereas the predominant symptoms associated with worse health in those with non-cardiovascular comorbidities were shortness of breath and fatigue. While the study findings are limited by the cross-sectional nature of the study, the findings provide evidence that individualised person-centred care to target specific comorbidities and associated symptoms could be a useful approach in patients with heart failure.

In the second study, Jasper Tromp and Carolyn S. P. Lam of the National Heart Centre, Singapore, and colleagues used data from the ASIAN-HF registry and applied latent class analysis to examine patterns of multimorbidity in 6480 patients with heart failure from 11 Asian regions. They found that comorbidities clustered into 5 distinct patterns: Elderly/atrial fibrillation (N=1048: oldest, more AF), Metabolic (N=1129: Obesity, diabetes, hypertension), Young (N=1759: youngest, low comorbidity rates, non-ischemic etiology), Ischemic (N=1261: Ischemic etiology) and Lean Diabetic (N=1283: diabetic, hypertensive, low prevalence of obesity and high prevalence of chronic kidney disease). Compared with the Young group, they observed poorer clinical outcomes at 1 year in the Lean Diabetic (hazard ratio [HR] 1.79, 95% CI 1.46-2.22), Elderly/AF (HR 1.57, 95% CI 1.26-1.96), Ischemic (HR 1.51, 95% CI 1.22-1.88) and the Metabolic (HR 1.28, 95% CI 1.02-1.60) groups after adjustment for confounders. While the study may be limited by participation bias, the findings underscore the importance of more comprehensive approaches in phenotyping patients with heart failure and multimorbidity.

Frailty is common in elderly individuals with CVD and is associated with elevated mortality. However, no consensus exists on the definition of frailty and many frailty scores have been developed. Gloria Aguayo from the Luxembourg Institute of Health, Luxembourg, and colleagues used data from 5,294 adults age 60 years and over participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing to examine the predictive ability of 35 frailty scores (identified in a literature search) for incident CVD, cancer and all-cause mortality over 7-year follow-up. They observed that all frailty scores were associated with all-cause mortality, some were also associated with incident CVD, and none were associated with incident cancer. In sex- and age-adjusted models, all frailty scores showed significant added predictive performance for all-cause mortality, increasing the C statistic by up to 3%. However, none of the scores significantly improved basic prediction models for CVD or cancer. These results show that certain scores outperform others with regard to all-cause mortality and CVD health outcomes in later life.

In a Guest Editorial, Kazem Rahimi, Carolyn Lam, and Steven Steinhubl discuss the research published in the Special Issue. They argue that understanding multimorbidity in patients with CVD requires dealing with complexity and understanding patients' experiences, and they emphasize the importance of interdisciplinary research.

Research Article - Lawson et al.

Research Article - Lam et al.

Research Article - Aguayo et al.

Editorial

