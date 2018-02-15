Older adult falls lead to substantial medical costs

In 2015, the estimated medical costs attributable to both fatal and nonfatal falls in older US adults was approximately $50 billion. The findings come from a recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

For nonfatal falls in adults aged 65 and older, Medicare paid approximately $28.9 billion, Medicaid $8.7 billion and private and other payers $12.0 billion. Overall medical spending for fatal falls was estimated to be $754 million.

"Preventive strategies that reduce falls among older adults could lead to a substantial reduction in health care spending," wrote the authors.

