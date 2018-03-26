Study challenges previous findings that antidepressants affect breastfeeding

New research does not support the previously observed negative impacts of antidepressant use on breastfeeding. In the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study, use of serotonin reuptake inhibitors in late pregnancy was not linked with an increased risk of women experiencing low milk supply.

The study found that women with an underlying psychiatric illness appeared at greatest risk of experiencing low milk supply, however.

The findings highlight the importance of providing women with mental health problems with additional breastfeeding education and support. The retrospective study included 3024 women delivering liveborn preterm infants between 2004 and 2008.

"Decisions around the use of antidepressants and breastfeeding can be challenging, but these findings support continued use of antidepressants in this critical time period of mother-infant bonding," said lead author Dr. Luke Grzeskowiak, of the University of Adelaide, in Australia.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https:/ / bpspubs. onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ abs/ 10. 1111/ bcp. 13575

About Journal

