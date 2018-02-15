Study identifies shortcomings young patients with type 2 diabetes transition to adult care

Youth-onset type 2 diabetes is increasing globally as a result of pediatric obesity. A new study in Diabetic Medicine shows that young adults with type 2 diabetes have substantially worse blood sugar control and loss to follow-up during healthcare transition from pediatric to adult health systems. This is the first study of healthcare transition effects in youth-onset type 2 diabetes.

The research, which examined information from a US population-based study, has important implications for clinicians and healthcare systems, requiring increased attention to tailored approaches and policies for young individuals with type 2 diabetes in transition.

"Our study underscores the need for focus on the healthcare transition period in young adults with youth-onset type 2 diabetes. These young adults have unique needs which are not currently being addressed, resulting in devastating consequences," said lead author Dr. Shivani Agarwal, of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "As more youth with type 2 diabetes age and enter into adult medical care, both pediatric and adult health systems need to be ready to accommodate these patients' particular needs."

###