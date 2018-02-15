Study points to potential misuse/abuse of ADHD drugs

A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study indicates that methylphenidate, a central nervous system stimulant approved to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, may be subject to misuse and/or abuse.

Using the French General Health Insurance database limited to two areas covering approximately 4 million individuals, investigators studied a group of 3534 new users of methylphenidate between 2010 and June 2013.

The pattern of use for children was consistent with guidelines, with regular visits to physicians, adequate dosage and long-duration of treatment. Patterns of use were quite different for adults, with some potentially abusive behaviors, in particular for adults aged 25-49 years.

###