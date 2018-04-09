Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality releases early findings from EvidenceNOW: Advancing Heart Health in Primary Care Initiative

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) today released early findings from EvidenceNOW, a multimillion dollar initiative to help primary care practices across the country more rapidly improve the heart health of Americans. This $112 million grant-funded initiative is the largest primary care research investment in the agency's history.

Early findings from the initiative, described below, have been published as a supplement to the Annals of Family Medicine. The supplement consists of eight original research articles, an overview and rationale from AHRQ, and two commentaries from nationally recognized experts in primary care research and practice transformation.

EvidenceNOW is aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Million Hearts® initiative and is aimed at reducing the research-to-practice delay in implementing best practices to deliver the ABCS of cardiovascular disease prevention: aspirin in high-risk individuals, blood pressure control, cholesterol management, and smoking cessation.

The multi-state EvidenceNOW initiative engaged 1,500 small- to medium-sized primary care practices and nearly 8 million patients. It established seven regional cooperatives designed to provide quality improvement services typically not available to small practices.

"EvidenceNOW's goal is to measurably improve the health of Americans through the delivery of evidence-based primary care and build a blueprint of how to provide small- and medium-sized primary care practices with quality improvement support", says David Meyers, AHRQ's chief medical officer and EvidenceNOW director. "Primary care is the backbone and heart of U.S. health care delivery. This supplement will help the field better understand the impact AHRQ has on primary care and heart health, helping them tackle the challenges they are facing today, with solutions that will make for a promising future."

The initiative also includes an independent national evaluation to determine if and how quality improvement support can accelerate the dissemination and implementation of new evidence in primary care.

Findings include the following:

EDITORIALS AND OVERVIEWS

What do Small Primary Care Practices Need to Transform?

In order to transform amidst the many demands they face, primary care practices require a new set of conditions. According to editorialist Lawrence Casalino, MD, PhD, practices need more time and resources (through less time-consuming electronic health records, reduced reporting requirements, and more equitable reimbursement); reimbursement that is partly prospective rather than wholly fee-for-service; financial rewards for good performance on quality, cost, and patient experience; and shared resources for improving care. The EvidenceNOW initiative, he suggests, will be a rich source of information on technical assistance for small practices. "Technical Assistance for Primary Care Practice Transformation: Free Help To Perform Unpaid Labor?," by Lawrence P. Casalino MD, PhD, New York City, New York

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 16/ Suppl_1/ S12

In order to transform amidst the many demands they face, primary care practices require a new set of conditions. According to editorialist Lawrence Casalino, MD, PhD, practices need more time and resources (through less time-consuming electronic health records, reduced reporting requirements, and more equitable reimbursement); reimbursement that is partly prospective rather than wholly fee-for-service; financial rewards for good performance on quality, cost, and patient experience; and shared resources for improving care. The EvidenceNOW initiative, he suggests, will be a rich source of information on technical assistance for small practices. Tenets for Primary Care Practice Transformation

Editorialist Asaf Bitton, MD, MPH, outlines four principles for primary care practice transformation. He calls on practices to 1) Look beyond short-term fixes to large-scale, holistic practice change; 2) Pace themselves, making change over time; 3) Focus on the most beneficial primary care outcomes for patients and communities; and 4) Work on the change process as a team. "Finding a Parsimonious Path for Primary Care Practice Transformation," by Asaf Bitton, MD, MPH, Boston, Massachusetts

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 16/ Suppl_1/ S16

Editorialist Asaf Bitton, MD, MPH, outlines four principles for primary care practice transformation. He calls on practices to 1) Look beyond short-term fixes to large-scale, holistic practice change; 2) Pace themselves, making change over time; 3) Focus on the most beneficial primary care outcomes for patients and communities; and 4) Work on the change process as a team. EvidenceNOW: Insights Into Implementation Research

EvidenceNOW grew out of a rapidly changing primary care landscape and the urgent need for knowledge about practice transformation. This article describes AHRQ's decision-making processes as they designed the initiative's structure, which allows for local adaptation under a national umbrella, and their focus on producing evidence-based tools and improvement resources that will be applicable to most primary care practices in the United States. "EvidenceNOW: Balancing Primary Care Implementation and Implementation Research," by David Meyers, MD, et al, Rockville, Maryland

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 16/ Suppl_1/ S58

EvidenceNOW grew out of a rapidly changing primary care landscape and the urgent need for knowledge about practice transformation. This article describes AHRQ's decision-making processes as they designed the initiative's structure, which allows for local adaptation under a national umbrella, and their focus on producing evidence-based tools and improvement resources that will be applicable to most primary care practices in the United States. Supporting New Models of Care for Primary Care Practice

Primary care practices are expected--now more than ever--to meet the needs of a complex and aging population, often under significant time constraints and regulatory burdens. Early findings from EvidenceNOW will help pave the way to the delivery of higher quality, comprehensive, team-based, patient-centered care, while helping primary care practices use health information technology to effectively manage population health and ongoing practice improvement. "The Capacity of Primary Care for Improving Evidence-Based Care: Early Findings From AHRQ's EvidenceNOW," by Sarah Shoemaker, PhD, PharmD, et al, Cambridge, Massachusetts

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 16/ Suppl_1/ S1

###

About the Annals of Family Medicine