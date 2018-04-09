Leadership and adaptive reserve are not associated with blood pressure control

In a recently published study in the Annals of Family Medicine, Kamal Henderson, MD, et al, assessed whether a practice's adaptive reserve and high leadership capability in quality improvement are associated with population blood pressure control. The article, entitled "Organizational Leadership and Adaptive Reserve in Blood Pressure Control: The Heart Health NOW Study," reveals that adaptive reserve (i.e., the ability of a practice to weather the process of change) and leadership capability in quality improvement implementation are not statistically associated with achieving top quartile practice-level hypertension control at baseline in the Heart Health NOW project. Findings, however, may be limited by a lack of patient-related factors and small sample size to preclude strong conclusions.

###