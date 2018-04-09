Practice leaders' and facilitators' perspectives on quality improvement may differ

Practice facilitation is a promising approach to helping medical practices implement quality improvements. In a recently published study in the Annals of Family Medicine, Megan McHugh, et al, aimed to describe practice facilitators' and practice leaders' perspectives on implementation of a practice facilitator-supported quality improvement program and describe where their perspectives aligned and diverged. The article, entitled "Practice Facilitators' and Leaders' Perspectives on a Facilitated Quality Improvement Program," describes the dual perspectives of practice leaders and practice facilitators and provides a more holistic picture of enablers and barriers to program implementation.

Observations suggest there may be greater opportunities to assist small practices through simple, targeted practice facilitator-supported efforts rather than larger, comprehensive quality improvement projects.

###