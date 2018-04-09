Solo medical practices outperform groups in treatment of cardiac disease

In a recently published article in the Annals of Family Medicine, Donna Shelley, MD, MPH, et al, aimed to describe small, independent primary care practices' performance in meeting the Million Hearts ABCSs (aspirin use, blood pressure control, cholesterol management, and smoking screening and counseling), as well as on a composite measure that captured the extent to which multiple clinical targets are achieved for patients with a history of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. They also explored relationships between practice characteristics and ABCS measures.

The article, entitled "Quality of Cardiovascular Disease Care in Small Urban Practices," concludes that achieving targets for ABCS measures varied considerably across practices; however, small practices were meeting or exceeding Million Hearts goals (i.e., 70 percent or greater). Practices were less likely to consistently meet clinical targets that apply to patients with a history of ASCVD risk factors. Greater emphasis is needed on providing support for small practices to address the complexity of managing patients with multiple risk factors for primary and secondary ASCVD.