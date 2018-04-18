In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (Volume 2, Number 4, 2018, pp 435-437(3); DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2017. 0018 , researchers Marc Katz of Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA and Scott D. Lim of University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, USA present a case study about ischemic mitral regurgitation.

Ischemic secondary MR is a complex process requiring the input of a multidisciplinary team that includes heart failure specialists, electro-physiologists, structural cardiologists, and cardiac surgeons. With the advent of newer technologies, hope is available for patients such as the one presented.

###