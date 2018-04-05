Dr. Patricia K. Coyle, multiple sclerosis clinician and researcher to lecture on DMTs

Optimal use of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) may be one of the single most important clinical decisions made in treating multiple sclerosis (MS). Currently, there are numerous DMT options and selection can be a complex issue for the clinician and patient. Patricia K. Coyle, MD, FAAN, FANA, Director, MS Comprehensive Care Center, Stony Brook University Medical Center, will present the Donald Paty Memorial Lecture at the CMSC Annual Meeting on "DMT-Debates - Stopping, Switching, Re-starting." Her presentation will take place Saturday, June 2nd at 12 Noon, and is the closing lecture of the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) in Nashville, TN.

"There are many pros and cons to the various critical therapy decisions that we can make as clinicians. In my lecture I will cover induction versus escalation therapy, when to switch, and when it is reasonable to stop a DMT," said Dr. Coyle. "My goal is for attendees to walk away with a good understanding on best DMT practices."

Dr. Coyle is also Professor and Vice Chair (Clinical Affairs) of Neurology at Stony Brook University Medical Center in Stony Brook, NY. She received a BS degree with highest honors from Fordham University, and an MD degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha. While at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, she completed a residency and chief residency in neurology, followed by a two-year fellowship in neuroimmunology and neurovirology. Dr. Coyle is the author of numerous articles on clinical and basic research aspects of MS and neurologic infections. She is also a recognized expert on neurologic infections in addition to MS. Her areas of expertise include Lyme disease and neurologic infections, cerebrospinal fluid, therapeutics, and neuroimmunology.

Dr. Coyle is currently involved in a number of therapeutic trials testing new immunotherapies for MS, as well as studies addressing neurologic aspects of Lyme disease.

The CMSC Annual Meeting, May 30-June 2 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, is the largest educational conference and professional development event for all healthcare clinicians, researchers, scientists and professionals in training engaged in the MS field. The four-day educational program includes a full agenda of lectures, clinical courses, symposia, workshops, roundtables, panel discussions, posters and platform presentations.

###

The CMSC Annual Meeting provides a wide variety of credit offerings for attendees. Continuing education credits are available for physicians, PAs, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, physical therapists, psychologists, and social workers. Several independently supported satellite programs will also offer additional accredited learning opportunities in multiple sclerosis.

The all-inclusive registration fee for the CMSC Annual Meeting includes access to the entire conference program, exhibits, organized meals, networking forums and most social events. There is a discounted rate for CMSC and IOMSN Members and an early online registration discount until April 16, 2018. Medical students and interns can receive a special student rate. For more information and to register (including select scholarship opportunities) visit: http://www. mscare. org/ 2018 or call 201-487-1050, ext. 103.

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)