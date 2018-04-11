Animated short created to raise public awareness about liver failure

11 April 2018, Paris, France: An animated short-film produced by the ALIVER consortium titled "Life After Liver Failure", premieres tomorrow morning at the BioTech Village in The International Liver Congress™ 2018. The ad was developed in order to raise public awareness about the challenges of liver failure and liver cirrhosis. The ad highlights the innovative DIALIVE technology, a novel 'liver dialysis device' which after 25 years of research is undergoing two clinical trials which will assess its safety and efficacy.

The incidence of liver disease is increasing and it can lead to liver failure. An estimated 170,000 patients die from liver failure each year in Europe. During liver failure, an accumulation of protein-bound toxins and increased susceptibility to infection cause multiorgan failure and death. Liver transplantation is the only treatment, but it is limited by organ availability.

ALIVER is a project that has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under grant agreement number 733057.

