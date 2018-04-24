State-of-the-art reviews in osteoimmunology

Osteoimmunology, which deals with the crosstalk and shared mechanisms of the skeletal and immune systems, provides important insights into both systems. A special issue of invited reviews in Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research provides readers with succinct state-of-the-art reviews of the most important areas of research within the field of osteoimmunology.
The contributions, many featuring superb illustrations, have been authored by the world's leading experts in their respective areas of research. The issue editors, Professors Stuart H. Ralston and Georg Schett, stated: "As guest editors we are delighted to have been able to bring this special issue together which provides our readers with a state-of-the art update on this rapidly developing field."
- Osteoimmunology
Editorial by SH Ralston and G Schett
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 501. https:/
/ link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-018-0421-5
- Overview of Osteoimmunology
Review by Asuka Terashima and Hiroshi Takayanagi
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 503. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-018-0417-1
- From Osteoimmunology to Osteomicrobiology: How the Microbiota and the Immune System Regulate Bone
Review by Emory Hsu and Roberto Pacifici
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 512. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0321-0
- The Role of Autoantibodies in Bone Metabolism and Bone Loss
Review by Barbara Hauser and Ulrike Harre
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 522. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0370-4
- Bone Loss in Rheumatoid Arthritis: Basic Mechanisms and Clinical Implications
Review by Jae-hyuck Shim, Zheni Stavre and Ellen M. Gravallese
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 533. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0373-1
- Bone Disease in Axial Spondyloarthritis
Review by Margot Van Mechelen, Giulia Rossana Gulino, Kurt de Vlam and Rik Lories
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 547. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0356-2
- Altered Bone Remodeling in Psoriatic Disease: New Insights and Future Directions
Review by Ananta Paine and Christopher Ritchlin
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 559. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0380-2
- Bone Disease in Connective Tissue Disease/Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Review by Irene E. M. Bultink
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 575. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0322-z
- Glucocorticoids, Inflammation and Bone
Review by Melek Güler-Yüksel, Jos N. Hoes, Irene E.M. Bultink and Willem F. Lems
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 592. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0335-7
- Osteoporosis in Rheumatic Diseases: Anti-rheumatic Drugs and the Skeleton
Alanna M. Dubrovsky, Mie Jin Lim and Nancy E. Lane
Calcif Tissue Int (2018) 102: 607. https:/
/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-018-0401-9
About Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research:
Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research is a peer-reviewed journal which publishes original preclinical, translational and clinical research, and reviews concerning the structure and function of bone, and other musculoskeletal tissues in living organisms, as well as clinical studies of musculoskeletal disease. It includes studies of cell biology, molecular biology, intracellular signalling, and physiology, as well as research into the hormones, cytokines and other mediators that influence the musculoskeletal system. The journal also publishes clinical studies of relevance to bone disease, mineral metabolism, muscle function, and musculoskeletal interactions.
2016 Impact Factor: 3.125
https:/
Editors in Chief: Stuart Ralston and René Rizzoli; Musculoskeletal Research Section Editor: Roger Fielding