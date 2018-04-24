State-of-the-art reviews in osteoimmunology

Outstanding reviews by leading experts in osteoimmunology provide new insights and point to future directions in one of the most rapidly evolving areas of research within the bone field

Osteoimmunology, which deals with the crosstalk and shared mechanisms of the skeletal and immune systems, provides important insights into both systems. A special issue of invited reviews in Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research provides readers with succinct state-of-the-art reviews of the most important areas of research within the field of osteoimmunology.

The contributions, many featuring superb illustrations, have been authored by the world's leading experts in their respective areas of research. The issue editors, Professors Stuart H. Ralston and Georg Schett, stated: "As guest editors we are delighted to have been able to bring this special issue together which provides our readers with a state-of-the art update on this rapidly developing field."

