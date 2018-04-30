Few patients maximize opioid-sparing medications after orthopaedic surgery, study finds

To further examine what happens to opioid pills after they are prescribed, as well as to determine whether patients used nonopioid medications in conjunction with their prescribed opioid prescriptions as recommended by evidence-based guidelines, the researchers recruited 140 inpatient adult spine and joint surgery patients at The Johns Hopkins Hospital from August to November 2016. Of the 140 patients in the study, 47 percent were women, the average age was 56, 58 percent reported a history of chronic pain and 74 percent were white.

Bicket and his team collected patient data such as history of substance abuse, self-reported pain scores and preoperative opioid use through in-person interviews and electronic health records. The researchers also conducted phone surveys after surgery at two days, two weeks, one month and six months to determine if and when patients stopped taking opioids, how many opioid tablets they had left, what other nonopioid pain treatments they used, and their knowledge and practice regarding safe opioid storage and disposal per the Food and Drug Administration's recommendations.

Of these patients, very few used nonopioid medications in conjunction with opioid products throughout the study period. Two days after surgery, 82 percent of patients reported not using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and 44 percent reported not using acetaminophen. Only 5 percent used both NSAIDs and acetaminophen. One month post-surgery, only 6 percent of patients reported use of multiple nonopioid medications.

One month post-surgery, 73 percent of patients said they had unused opioids, 46 percent said they had 20 or more unused pills, and 37 percent said they had more than 200 morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs) of opioids.

While it's difficult to definitively say how many MMEs are dangerous to take at one time, Bicket says 200 MME is considered by some experts as the dosage at which a patient who has never had opioids would overdose.

The majority of patients also reported unsafe storage (91 percent) and failure to dispose of (96 percent) opioids one month after surgery, as suggested in FDA guidelines.

Six months post-surgery, the percentage of patients who had unused opioids fell to 34 percent. Many still reported unsafe storage and failure to dispose of opioids (92 percent and 47 percent, respectively), with a large majority reporting they had not received instructions on how to store or dispose of opioids (83 percent and 75 percent, respectively).

Other authors on this paper include Elizabeth White, Peter J. Pronovost, Christopher L. Wu and G. Caleb Alexander of the Johns Hopkins University; and Myron Yaster of Children's Hospital Colorado.