Coverage gains after ACA for Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders

Bottom Line: Health insurance coverage gains were associated with all major racial groups following the Affordable Care Act and coverage disparities between whites and Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders were essentially eliminated, according to a research letter based on national survey data.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Research has documented coverage gains for most major racial/ethnic populations but little attention as been paid to Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, who represent more than 50 ethnicities and speak 100 languages.

Authors: John J. Park, M.B.Ch.B., M.P.H., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.1476)

