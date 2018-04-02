Do men outnumber women in academic neurology programs?

Bottom Line: Men outnumbered women at all faculty levels in top-ranked academic neurology programs, findings that are consistent with previous studies of both neurology and other specialties.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Women are underrepresented in academic neurology.

Who and When: 1,712 academic neurologists from 29 top-ranked neurology programs identified through a search of departmental websites from December 2015 to April 2016

What (Study Measures): Compared the distribution of men vs. woman and the number of publications for men vs. women at each academic faculty rank

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control for all the natural differences that could explain the study results.

Authors: Mollie McDermott, M.D., M.S., of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Some important factors such as leave of absence, administrative and teaching responsibilities, and the specific promotion criteria of different academic career paths were not surveyed.

Related Material: The editorial, "Closing the Sex Divide in the Emerging Field of Neurology," by Frances E. Jensen, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, also is available on the For The Media website.

To read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.0275)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc. To place an electronic embedded link in your story: Links will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaneurology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaneurol. 2018. 0275

###