Do women with epilepsy have similar likelihood of pregnancy?

Bottom Line: Women with epilepsy without a history of infertility or related disorders who wanted to become pregnant were about as likely as their peers without epilepsy to become pregnant. In an observational study of 89 women with epilepsy and 108 without, 60.7 percent of the women with epilepsy achieved pregnancy compared with 60.2 percent of women without epilepsy. They also had similar pregnancy outcomes with regard to live births and low rates of miscarriages.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Previous research suggests lower birth rates for women with epilepsy but they don't differentiate between the biological and social factors that might contribute.

Authors: Page B. Pennell, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, and coauthors

Study Design: This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain study findings.

