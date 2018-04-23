Is sickle cell trait genetic risk factor for increased stroke risk?

Bottom Line: Sickle cell trait may not be associated with the occurrence of ischemic stroke (when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain) in African Americans, according to a meta-analysis that combined the results of four studies with 19,464 African American participants.

Why The Research Is Interesting: African Americans and individuals of African ancestry are at higher risk of stroke than individuals who are non-Hispanic white. Understanding sources of this disparity could help to identify people at risk and help to target therapy. It is unclear if sickle cell trait is a genetic risk factor for increased risk of ischemic stroke among African Americans.

Authors: Hyacinth I. Hyacinth, M.D., Ph.D., of Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, and coauthors

Study Design: This was a meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.0571)