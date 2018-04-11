Large disparities in impact of cardiovascular disease persist between states

Bottom Line: Large disparities remain in the impact of cardiovascular disease around the United States, mostly due to risk factors that can be changed.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States but there is considerable regional variation.

What and When: Estimates at the state level of health lost to CVD in the United States from 1990 to 2016 and its risk factors using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2016, a study of global health care in 195 countries and territories, including the United States.

Study Measures: Cardiovascular disease disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), which describe the number of years lost due to ill health, disability or early death, within the United States.

How (Study Design): This was a data analysis.

Authors: Gregory A. Roth, M.D., M.P.H., Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, Seattle, and members of the Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases Collaboration

Study Limitations: These are state-level estimates and further analysis is needed to look at other geographic areas, such as urban and rural regions.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2018.0385)

