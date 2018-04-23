Public Release: 

Parkinson's disease among patients with inflammatory bowel disease

JAMA Neurology

Bottom Line: Patients with inflammatory bowel disease appeared more likely than patients without the disorder to develop Parkinson disease, while anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for inflammatory bowel disease was associated with reduced incidence of Parkinson in a new study that analyzed administrative claims data for more than 170 million patients.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Inflammation is a potential biological trigger shared by both inflammatory bowel and Parkinson diseases. The role of reduced inflammation through anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for Parkinson disease is mostly unknown.

Authors: Inga Peter, Ph.D., of the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and coauthors

Study Design: This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain study findings.

