Studies examine relationship between legal cannabis use, opioid prescriptions

Bottom Line: Two studies examine the relationship between legal cannabis use and opioid prescriptions. One study examines state implementation of medical and adult-use marijuana laws with opioid prescribing rates and spending among Medicaid enrollees, while a second study examines prescribing patterns for opioids in Medicare Part D and the implementation of state medical cannabis laws.

Authors: Hefei Wen, Ph.D., of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington, and W. David Bradford, Ph.D., of University of Georgia, Athens, and coauthors

The commentary, "The Role of Cannabis Legalization in the Opioid Crisis," by Kevin P. Hill, M.D., M.H.S., of Harvard Medical School, Boston, and Andrew J. Saxon, M.D., of the University of Washington, Seattle

