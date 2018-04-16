Self-regulation in children, adolescents

Bottom Line: A wide-range of programs to help children and adolescents with self-regulation appear to be effective.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Self-regulation includes the ability to control emotions, avoid inappropriate or aggressive actions, and engage in self-directed learning. Self-regulation is important for maintaining health and well-being throughout life.

Who and When: 49 randomized trials evaluating self-regulation interventions, which included 23,098 children and adolescents from age 2 to 17 identified in a review of all studies published through July 2016; interventions were curriculum-based, mindfulness and yoga, family-based, exercise-based, and social and personal skills programs

What (Study Measures): Self-regulation outcomes in children and adolescents

How (Study Design): This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes across all studies.

Authors: Anuja Pandey, M.D., of University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, United Kingdom, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Self-regulation outcomes were not uniform and not uniformly reported.

