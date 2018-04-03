Sudden loss of wealth associated with increased risk of death

Bottom Line: Loss of wealth over two years among middle-aged and older adults in the U.S. was associated with an increased risk of death.

Why The Research Is Interesting: A sudden loss of wealth--a negative wealth shock--may lead to a significant mental health toll and also leave fewer monetary resources for health-related expenses. With limited years remaining to regain lost wealth in older age, the health consequences of a sudden loss of wealth may be long-lasting. Little is known about the potential long-term health consequences.

Who and When: 8,714 adults (ages 51 through 61 years at study entry) first assessed for a sudden loss of wealth in 1994 and then every two years through 2014.

What (Study Measures): Experiencing a sudden loss of wealth, defined as a loss of 75% or more of total net worth over a 2-year period, or asset poverty, defined as 0 or negative total net worth (exposures); death from any cause (outcome)

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Lindsay R. Pool, Ph.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Analyses showed that less acute shock within two years (such as >25% or >50% loss) were associated with an increased risk of death, but less acute negative wealth shocks that take more than two years to be fully realized may have been missed.

