What factors are associated with an increased risk of temporary hearing loss after attending an outdoor music festival

Bottom Line: People who attended an outdoor music festival who did not use earplugs, used alcohol and/or drugs and were male were more likely to experience temporary hearing loss.

Why The Research Is Interesting: During the past two decades, the frequency of hearing loss among young people has increased and going to music concerts, clubs and festivals may part of the reason. Noise-induced hearing loss because of recreational noise exposure may be reduced by using earplugs.

Who and When: 51 adults who attended an outdoor music festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in September 2015

What (Study Measures): Music festival visit for 4.5 hours (intervention); temporary hearing loss (outcome)

How (Study Design): A secondary analysis of data from a randomized clinical trial

Authors: Veronique J. C. Kraaijenga, M.D., University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands, and coauthors

Study Limitations: The inability to detect hidden hearing loss in study participants.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.0272)

