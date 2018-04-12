Signs of early aging more likely among adolescent & young adult cancer survivors

New Rochelle, NY, April 12, 2018 -- Researchers have reported a higher prevalence of frailty, pre-frailty, and comorbidities such as depression and anxiety that may indicate accelerated aging among adolescent and young adult survivors of cancer. Lifestyle factors, including smoking and obesity, contributed to a higher risk of frailty, as did delay of care due to lack of health insurance, according to the study published in Journal of Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology (JAYAO), a multidisciplinary peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the JAYAO website through May 12, 2018.

Andrew Smitherman, MD and colleagues from Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill coauthored the article entitled "Frailty and Comorbidities Among Survivors of Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer: A Cross-Sectional Examination of a Hospital-Based Survivorship Cohort." The researchers determined the prevalence of specific disorders and of frailty - defined as reduced physiological capacity and decreased ability to respond to stress - among a group of cancer survivors who were initially diagnosed between 15-39 years of age. Most of the study participants were 30-39 years old.

