NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Josie crawling south of Fiji

NASA obtained an infrared look at Tropical Cyclone Josie as it continued moving very slowly south of Fiji. NASA's Aqua satellite found very cold cloud top temperatures and strong storms.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Josie in the South Pacific Ocean on April 2 at 6:25 a.m. EDT (1025 UTC) and analyzed the storm in infrared light to reveal cloud top temperatures. The MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite revealed cloud top temperatures as cold or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). NASA research indicates very cold cloud tops with the potential to generate very heavy rainfall.

On April 2, the Fiji Meteorological Service issued a heavy rain warning for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group. A heavy rain alert remains in effect for the rest of Fiji.

Josie formed on March 31 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) about 144 miles west of Suva, Fiji. On April 2 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Josie's maximum sustained winds were near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph) and is expected to strengthen slightly. Josie was located near 21.4 degrees south and 178.5 degrees east. That's about 198 nautical miles south of Suva, Fiji. Josie was moving slowly to the south-southeast at 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.5 kph).

Josie will move southeast, away from the Fijian archipelago, and after three days, it is expected to become subtropical.

For updated forecasts from the Fiji Meteorological Service, visit: http://www. met. gov. fj/ .

