From Vascular Medicine: Focus on vascular imaging and diagnostics

April 10, 2018: Vascular disease is a leading cause of morbidity and death worldwide. For most vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other atherosclerotic conditions, venous thromboembolism (VTE) and other chronic venous and lymphatic diseases, and aortic disease, imaging tools are essential to establish the correct diagnosis and guide treatment. Indeed, familiarity with modern imaging techniques, specifically duplex ultrasonography and vascular physiologic testing tools, computed tomographic angiography (CTA), and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), is a critical skill for vascular specialists. With this in mind, Vascular Medicine, the official journal of the Society for Vascular Medicine, dedicated its April 2018 issue to the topic of vascular imaging and diagnostics.

For 1 month only, the April 2018 issue of Vascular Medicine, published by SAGE Publishing, is available for free download. This collection of manuscripts will update the reader on the latest imaging and diagnostic techniques for vascular disease. The complete issue is found here: http://journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ vmj/ current .

"We are excited to bring this issue to press, which includes state of the science original research articles and review articles. I am thankful to our publisher, SAGE, for making the content of this issue available for free download electronically for a limited time. I hope we can disseminate this material as broadly as possible within the vascular and imaging communities. Many of the original articles, editorials, and reviews in this issue are future classics in our field." Editor in Chief, Heather L. Gornik (Vascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic)

Articles in the focused issue will appeal to all healthcare providers involved in the care of patients with vascular disease or those at risk, including vascular medicine specialists, cardiologists, radiologists, surgeons, and primary care providers. The issue includes six original research articles covering a wide range of imaging and diagnostic techniques for patients with PAD, diabetes, and pulmonary embolism, including ABI testing, duplex ultrasound, MRA, and CTA. Vascular medicine thought leaders, Dr. Joshua Beckman (Vanderbilt University) and Dr. Victor Aboyans (Dupuytren University Hospital), provide editorial commentary. The issue includes "How to become proficient in performance of the resting ABI: Results of the first randomized controlled trial" by Dr. Guillame Mahe and colleagues and "Cost effectiveness analysis of asymptomatic peripheral artery disease screening with the ABI test" by Dr. Nathan Itoga and colleagues. The issue also includes four review articles covering recent advances in MRI for patients with PAD (for which CME credit is available to SVM members), a primer on MRI physics for vascular physicians, measurement of lower extremity vascular function and blood flow, and use of simulators in training programs to assess competency in cardiac and vascular ultrasound.

