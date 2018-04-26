Public Release:
New results from preserve clinical trial include data on patients who underwent pci
The analysis represents the largest study of oral acetylcysteine and sodium bicarbonate in this high-risk patient group
EurekAlert! provides embargoed and breaking science news you can't afford to miss.Learn more
EurekAlert! offers a one-stop science news distribution service you can trust.Learn more
EurekAlert! is a service of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
The analysis represents the largest study of oral acetylcysteine and sodium bicarbonate in this high-risk patient group
Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.