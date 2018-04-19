Skin cancers linked with reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease

Previous studies have demonstrated a decreased risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in individuals with various cancers, including non-melanoma skin cancers (including squamous cell cancers and basal cell cancers). A new Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology study finds that this inverse relationship also holds true for malignant melanoma.

The study included patients aged 60-88 years with a clinic follow-up of at least 1 year and no diagnosis of AD or skin cancer at the beginning of the study. Of 1147 patients who were later diagnosed with malignant melanoma, 5 were diagnosed with subsequent AD. Of 2506 who were diagnosed with basal cell cancer, 5 had a subsequent AD diagnosis, and of 967 who were diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, only 1 had a subsequent AD diagnosis.

After adjustments, a diagnosis of malignant melanoma was associated with a 61% reduced risk of developing AD. For basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, the reduced risks were 82% and 92%, respectively.

###