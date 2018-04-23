Study finds differences in immune cells in pediatric asthma patients based on socioeconomic status

There are considerable socioeconomic disparities in asthma control among children, but the molecular origins of these disparities are not well understood. A new Pediatric Pulmonology study of 99 children with asthma found considerable differences in various types of immune cells in children of higher versus lower socioeconomic status families.

Research suggests that both "social" and "physical" pollutants contribute to socioeconomic disparities in asthma outcomes. Additional studies are needed to determine how these factors may affect the immune system as it relates to asthma.

