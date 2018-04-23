Public Release: 

Study finds differences in immune cells in pediatric asthma patients based on socioeconomic status

Wiley

There are considerable socioeconomic disparities in asthma control among children, but the molecular origins of these disparities are not well understood. A new Pediatric Pulmonology study of 99 children with asthma found considerable differences in various types of immune cells in children of higher versus lower socioeconomic status families.

Research suggests that both "social" and "physical" pollutants contribute to socioeconomic disparities in asthma outcomes. Additional studies are needed to determine how these factors may affect the immune system as it relates to asthma.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.