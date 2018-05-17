How milk becomes cheese (video)

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2018 -- Making cheese is an ancient exercise in preserving the nutritional value of milk. And it's also pretty tasty. With help from the St. James Cheese Company in New Orleans, Reactions explains how milk becomes cheese, why microbes make it taste better, and why cheese is yellow: https:/ / youtu. be/ uJEkb4Hq5jY .

