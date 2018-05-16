Recent trends of marriage in Iran

This article by Akbar Aghajanian et al is published in The Open Family Studies Journal, Volume 10, 2018

Data about marriages in Iran points to the declining number of formal (arranged) marriages in recent decades despite strong cultural and religious traditions favoring such marriages. Some social researchers have linked these declining trends to the economic constraints caused by a lack of well-paid jobs and a high cost of housing for the younger population. This review compiles the previous research findings and focuses on attitudinal changes and the possibility of the increase in temporary marriages as complementary explanations for the declining number of formal marriages in Iranian society.

