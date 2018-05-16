A recently published article in the journal of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications

In this Letter to the Editor, the authors comment on a review article by Hao et al. Traditional Chinese Medicine for Cardiovascular Disease: Evidence and Potential Mechanisms, J Am Coll Cardiol 2017;69(24):2952-66 which assesses the efficacy and safety of TCM for cardiovascular disease, as well as the pharmacological effects of active TCM ingredients on the cardiovascular system and potential mechanisms.

The authors provide a brief summary addressing nonpharmacotherapy in TCM, including acupuncture, moxibustion, Qigong, and Tai Chi. They also discuss traditional antiarrhythmic drug-related randomized controlled trials to make the coverage more comprehensive, before noting that they support the concept that research into, development of, and application of active ingredients is part of modern TCM.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Widely Used for Cardiovascular Disease