NCI-MATCH precision medicine trial reaches milestone

Findings from three study arms to be presented at ASCO

NCI-MATCH (Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice), the largest precision medicine trial of its kind, achieves a milestone with the release of results from three treatment arms of the trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 annual meeting. Spokespersons are available for interviews.

The new results offer findings of interest for future cancer research. They could help identify targeted treatments for patients with certain gene abnormalities regardless of their cancer type. The results are the first of a large trove of data to come from nearly 40 treatment arms in new populations of patients not yet studied in any other clinical trials.

NCI-MATCH is a signal-finding trial for adults who have solid tumors, lymphomas, or myeloma that have progressed on standard treatment or rare cancers for which there is no standard treatment. The trial was co-developed by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, part of the NCI-sponsored National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN). ECOG-ACRIN is leading the trial.

