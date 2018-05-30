Bioanalysis explores novel LC-MS assays impacting CYP and transporter DDI evaluations

Bioanalysis, a leading MEDLINE indexed journal for bioanalytical scientists, has published a Special Focus Issue on LC-MS assays impacting CYP and transporter DDI evaluations. The journal is published by Future Science Group.

The Special Focus Issue, guest Edited by Ragu Ramanathan (Pfizer), explores novel LC-MS assays impacting CYP and transporter DDI evaluations, through original research articles, as well as expert perspectives in the form of commentary-style articles.

The issue discusses new technologies in MS as well as looking into multiplexing, and getting more information using HRMS, as well as sample pooling approaches. Proposals of several endogenous biomarkers for evaluating DDI at early stages in clinical trials, so DDI studies do not need to be continued into the latter stages, are also explored.

"There is a growing interest in exploring novel LC-MS/MS, LC-high resolution accurate MS (LC-HRMS), or LC-MS/HRMS assays early in drug development to ensure DDI related liabilities to establish safety and efficacy of a NCE. This special issue brings together some the novel LC-MS applications and outlook from leaders in the field" said Ragu Ramanathan (Pfizer).

"I am delighted to have worked with experts in the field to produce this Special Focus Issue, which appears to demonstrate the expansion of interest in using sensitive and selective LC-MS assays for evaluations of DDI potentials early in development of new chemical entities to assure safety and efficacy." commented Sankeetha Nadarajah (Managing Commissioning Editor, Bioanalysis).

To read the full issue, please visit https:/ / www. future-science. com/ toc/ bio/ 10/ 9

The guest editors' free-access foreword article is available online here: https:/ / www. future-science. com/ doi/ 10. 4155/ bio-2018-0086

