Age-related racial disparity in childhood suicide

Bottom Line: Age-related racial disparity exists in suicide rates among U.S. youths.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Previous research doesn't adequately describe the extent of age-related racial disparity in youth suicide.

Who and When: 1,661 suicide deaths among black youth and 13,341 suicide deaths among white youths in the United States from 2001 through 2015

What (Study Measures): Comparison of age-specific suicide rates between black and white youths from 2001 through 2015

Authors: Jeffrey A. Bridge, Ph.D., Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Data cannot shed light on potential reasons for the age-related racial differences

Study Conclusions: Understanding potential race-related differences in reasons for suicide among youths could help in the development of effective suicide prevention efforts for black children.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.0399)

