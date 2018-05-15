Changes in e-cigarette use among US adults

Bottom Line: National survey data suggests an increase in U.S. adults who have ever used electronic cigarettes, even trying them just once, from 2014 to 2016, while reported current use among adults declined during that same period.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are widely marketed for smoking cessation and as an alternative to conventional cigarettes. Previous studies have reported a rapid increase in their use among U.S. adults since 2010. This study examined new national survey data to estimate the changes from 2014-2016.

Authors: Wei Bao, M.D., Ph.D., University of Iowa, Iowa City, and coauthors

For more details and to read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.4658)

###

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.