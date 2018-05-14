Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in long-term survivors of childhood cancer

Bottom Line: A new study assesses chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in 121 long-term survivors of childhood cancer to detail clinical, functional, neurophysiological and patient-reported outcomes of the condition.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Childhood and adolescent cancer survival rates have improved and it's important to understand the long-term effect of cancer treatment. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy is a potentially long-lasting adverse effect of chemotherapy agents that can be toxic to peripheral nerves.

Authors: Susanna B. Park, Ph.D., of the University of Sydney, Australia, and coauthors

To read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.0963)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###