How accurate is breath test for diagnosis esophagogastric cancer?

Bottom Line: A breath analysis test to diagnose esophagogastric (esophagus or stomach) cancer showed good diagnostic accuracy in a study of 335 patients, including 172 patients already diagnosed with that cancer.

Why The Research Is Interesting: The test was used to establish the diagnostic accuracy of a previously identified set of volatile organic compounds in the breath that were abnormally regulated with the presence of esophagogastric cancer. Early esophagogastric cancer presents with nonspecific symptoms.

Authors: George B. Hanna, Ph.D., Imperial College London, England, and coauthors

###

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.0991)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.