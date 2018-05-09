Is teledermoscopy cost-effective in Australia for skin cancer referrals?

Bottom Line: An analysis estimates using teledermoscopy (dermatologic care that uses information and communications technology and digital dermoscopic images) in Australia for skin cancer referrals would cost extra per case but could achieve clinical resolution faster.

Why The Research Is Interesting: In Australia, melanoma accounts for more than 10 percent of all diagnosed and reported cancers. This study examined the cost-effectiveness of teledermoscopy for skin cancer referral and triage to determine its value for improving the management of skin cancer in Australia.

Authors: Centaine L. Snoswell, M.Pharm., M.P.H., of the University of Queensland, Australia, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.0855)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

