Is topical rapamycin effective, safe to treat facial lesions?

Bottom Line: Facial angiofibromas are disfiguring growths and these lesions occur in most people with tuberous sclerosis complex, a genetic disorder where growths can appear throughout the body. Current treatments for these facial growths include laser surgery, cryotherapy, dermabrasion and other similar procedures that can be painful and cause scarring but can't prevent recurrence of the lesions.The results of a clinical trial of 179 patients showed improvement in the appearance of these lesions with the use of topical rapamycin.

Authors: Mary Kay Koenig, M.D., of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, and coauthors

